Olivia Colman shines in a delightfully grim Great Expectations trailer

A new trailer for Hulu's adaptation of Charles Dickens's Great Expectations has arrived.

Per FX, Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of Pip (Fionn Whitehead), an orphan who "yearns for a greater life, until a twist of fate and a mysterious benefactor opens a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip must weigh the true cost of this new world and if it will make him the man he wishes to be."

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, Olivia Colman stands out in all-white and a yellow smile as Mrs. Havisham, a wealthy, jilted spinster who insists on wearing her wedding dress for the rest of her life. We also see Pip encounter Shalom Brune-Franklin's Estella, his love interest.

"If you really want to win Estella," Pip is warned, over a montage of violent clips and chaos. "You will need more than love."

The cast includes Johnny Harris, Ashley Thomas, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Laurie Ogden, Rudi Dharmalingam, Tom Sweet, Chloe Lea, and Matt Berry.

The limited series, produced by FX in association with the BBC, hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who writes and executive produces alongside Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott.

Great Expectations is set to premiere on March 26, 2023, exclusively on Hulu with the first two episodes immediately available to stream. BBC will air the series in the UK and internationally at a later date.

For more, check out our list of the best new shows coming your way in 2023 and beyond, or, our list of the best Hulu shows to stream right now.