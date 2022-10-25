New Star Wars report claims secret Damon Lindelof-scripted movie is set after Rise of Skywalker

A new report has revealed more details about an upcoming Star Wars movie penned by Watchmen showrunner Damon Lindelof.

According to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), sources say the movie is intended as a stand-alone project but could lead to more movies if it's successful. The story will reportedly take place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, which was directed by J.J. Abrams and released in 2019, but it won't be a continuation of the Skywalker saga. It could, however, feature some of the characters from the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

The untitled project is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who helmed Ms. Marvel episodes 4 and 5. Lindelof is co-writing with Justin Britt-Gibson, who previously worked as the executive story editor on The Strain, a vampire drama directed by Guillermo del Toro. As for Lindelof, he was also the showrunner of Lost and The Leftovers and he's scripted movies like Star Trek Into Darkness and World War Z.

The Rise of Skywalker was the last big-screen outing for the Star Wars franchise, despite there being plenty of other feature-length projects in development in the years since. However, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins' project, Rogue Squadron, is now on the backburner, and Taika Waititi's movie has been in development for over two years.

The earliest date Lindelof's new Star Wars movie could arrive on our screens is December 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting movie release dates that are coming our way a little sooner.