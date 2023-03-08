Multiple Star Wars movies shelved – but some live on

Lucasfilm is no longer moving forward with Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige's Star Wars movies, Variety (opens in new tab) has reported.

Fans had been gearing up for disappointment surrounding Jenkins' Rogue Squadron flick ever since it was pulled from the studio's slate in September 2022, but the Wonder Woman director temporarily quelled fears when she revealed she was still developing the project in December.

Not much was known about Feige's outing, other than the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron had been lined up to write the script. "I'm enjoying having the freedom on that to do something that's not necessarily a sequel or anything," he said last year (opens in new tab).

Towards the end of 2022, Feige hired Waldron to pen Avengers: Secret Wars, which is set to be the Endgame equivalent in Marvel's current Multiverse Saga. So it's entirely possible that the pair are too busy with MCU stuff to branch out into Star Wars content.

Interestingly, Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie seems to still be going ahead, with Variety suggesting that the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker is looking to cast himself in the film. While Lucasfilm is yet to confirm it, the publication also claims that the studio is committed to bringing Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars vision to life in the not-so-distant future.

While Star Wars' future on the big screen remains uncertain, the franchise continues to thrive on the small screen, with Disney Plus shows Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, and The Mandalorian all proving popular with fans. The latter is currently airing its third season, and sees Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunited with Grogu after Luke Skywalker whisked the little green being off to do some Force training.

