Pedro Pascal teases The Mandalorian season 3: "It outdoes itself as far as the word epic goes"

The live-action Star Wars shows have blown our minds over and over again. They've both filled in gaps in the saga's history and developed our understanding of major plot points – and The Mandalorian has been at the forefront of expanding the Star Wars universe, with everything from the reintroduction of the Darksaber to the return of Luke Skywalker.

As The Mandalorian season 3 approaches, the question is just how will the show broaden our horizons this time? GamesRadar+ sat down with star Pedro Pascal to talk about the new season, and he promised another huge slice of Star Wars storytelling.

"I keep on using the word epic," Pascal tells us. "And it's such a cliché, but there are such epic moments within the seasons that we've already experienced, one and two, and even in The Book of Boba Fett, that bridges season 2 and season 3 of The Mandalorian so beautifully. And it outdoes itself as far as the word epic goes."

Along with dropping that tantalizing tease, Pascal also talked about how season 3 will delve into the Mandalorian way of life.

"I think that the most that we can get out of season 3, really, is about deepening our understanding of Mandalorian culture and its varying aspects," Pascal says. "There are so many more Mandalorians that we meet, which is amazing. And the thing that I'm personally most excited about is everyone getting to see Bo-Katan in action."

Bo-Katan Kryze has her eye on that Darksaber, which makes the wielder the rightful ruler of Mandalore – as long as they win it in battle, that is. Since Din Djarin is currently the Darksaber's owner, we're curious if that could lead to Bo-Katan and Mando clashing in season 3. But Pascal will not be drawn on specifics. "I just have to say, you'll have to wait and see," he grins.

The Mandalorian season 3 premieres on Disney Plus this March 1. For more on the upcoming season, check out our exclusive interview with Jon Favreau that touched on Grogu's Jedi journey, breaking the internet, and upcoming show Skeleton Crew, as well as what Pascal had to say about Mando and Grogu's bond in the new episodes.

