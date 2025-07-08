A Superman soundtrack Easter egg have DC fans convinced a crossover with Robert Pattinson's Batman is on the way

Both Matt Reeves and DC's new studio boss James Gunn have claimed that the former's The Batman universe, which expanded with TV spin-off The Penguin last year, is separate from the DCU – as it was from the DCEU, hence why Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck could play the Caped Crusader at the same time. Now, though, comic book movie fans are wondering whether the worlds could collide after all, thanks to a curious few notes on the Superman soundtrack.

After the original score was dropped online on July 7, a whole bunch took to social media to share snippets of Track 7, excitedly pointing out that it sounds unmistakably similar to The Batman theme. Many, then, have taken that as a possible hint at a future crossover.

"I know this f***ing notes dude," someone exclaimed, sharing a GIF of Pattinson's suited-up Bruce Wayne.

"Man, I will cry real man tears," one listener tweeted, as another said: "PLEASE MERGE I DON'T WANT A LATE CAREER [BATMAN]."

"Post credits, Batman signal in the skies of Gotham with Superman watching it," a fourth added, alongside a GIF of a sobbing Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I think I would explode in the theatre," wrote a fifth.

"It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense," Reeves previously told MTV's Josh Horowitz. "What the future brings? I can't really tell you. I have no idea right now except that my head is down now about getting The Batman Part 2 shooting and to make it something really, really special which, of course, is the most important thing."

Despite Gunn confirming that we will see Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman onscreen together at some point, some aren't as optimistic it'll be Pattinson's Dark Knight, with one Twitter user stating: "Y'all are about to be so disappointed for assuming this gonna happen."

Directed by Gunn, Superman centers on a younger Kal-El/Clark Kent than we've seen before, as he struggles to juggle his real-life job as a reporter at The Daily Planet and his cloak-sporting, city-saving escapades. It'll also see him strike up a romance with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and face off against Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult).

It flies into theaters on July 11. While we wait, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters or our picks of the best superhero movies of all time.