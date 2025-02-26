Tom Hardy’s upcoming Netflix action movie from The Raid director gets its first ultra-violent teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for director Gareth Evans’ upcoming action movie starring Tom Hardy is here, and it looks just as violent and bloody as the filmmaker's past projects.

The one minute long teaser, released by Netflix, opens with Hardy as a New York City police officer entering a crime scene to find nine dead bodies. It soon becomes apparent that the killing spree has come from a gang led by Timothy Olyphant (Justified, The Mandalorian). The rest of the clip shows Hardy going against the gang, while it looks like a fellow man of the law played by Forest Whitaker wants to side with crime. Check out the full video below.

In addition to releasing the first trailer, Netflix has also announced that the movie will premiere on the streamer on April 25, 2025.

Starring Hardy as Detective Walker, Havoc follows one man’s fight through a city engulfed in a criminal underworld. The official synopsis reads: "In the aftermath of a drug deal gone wrong, Walker finds himself with a number of factions on his tail; a vengeful crime syndicate, a crooked politician, as well as his fellow cops. When attempting to rescue the politician’s estranged son, whose involvement in the drug deal starts to unravel a deep web of corruption and conspiracy, he is forced to confront the demons of his past."

Evans is best known for his all-action flicks Merantau, Killers, and The Raid franchise. The filmmaker has brought his usual recipe to Havoc too, as from the clip, it looks like Evans has chosen to shoot the movie quasi-documentary style, with a handheld camera without the use of steadicam, just like he did with his 2011 cult hit The Raid.

Alongside Hardy, Olyphant, and Whitaker, Havoc also stars Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Michelle Waterson, Sunny Pang, Jim Caesar, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Yeo Yann Yann,.

Havoc lands on Netflix on April 25. For more, check out our list of the best action movies on Netflix, or keep up with upcoming movies heading your way this year.