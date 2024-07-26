Borderlands boss says fans will be "very, very happy with the next video game" - and "we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it"

It's been several years since the last Borderlands game, and with the Borderlands movie just a short distance away, you might be wondering when the franchise will be returning to the interactive realm. Randy Pitchford, head of developer Gearbox, says we're not going to have to wait forever for an answer to that question.

“I haven't been perfect at hiding the fact that we're working on many things, and that we're working on big things," Pitchford tells GamesRadar+. "I’m confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project when we are ready to announce it. And I will tell you that we’re not going to be making people wait for a long time before we announce it.”

Pitchford teases that an announcement about the next Borderlands film could come "before the end of the year. We'll see. Maybe sooner." He also adds that "I have the biggest and best team that I've ever had working on what we know is exactly what our fans want from us - so I'm very, very thrilled. I can't wait to talk about it! I wish I could just gush right now because we've got so much to say!"

The last mainline entry in the Borderlands series was Borderlands 3 in 2019, but we got multiple spin-offs in 2022: the narrative-driven New Tales from the Borderlands and the RPG-tinged, fantasy-themed Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The latter game in particular proved to be a massive hit, and Pitchford hints that we're likely to see more from the D&D-inspired sub-universe in the future.

"We had a bigger result with the first Wonderlands game than we did with the first Borderlands game, so that's something we can build on," Pitchford explains. "I love fantasy. That's why we did the original Dragon Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, because I love fantasy so much. So many of us at Gearbox love fantasy, and it gives us that kind of place to to mess around with that in the context of the Borderlands themes and universe. I think it's reasonable for our fans to expect more there."

