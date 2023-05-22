Ubisoft Forward 2023: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft Forward 2023 is happening in just a few weeks, with the publisher's annual showcase happening again despite the technically canceled E3 2023. That's right, Ubisoft - along with other presentations like the Xbox Game Showcase and subsequent Starfield Direct - is continuing on to let the big summer of gaming announcements live on.

Now more part of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, this year's Ubisoft Forward should hopefully bring us some updates and potentially even reveals of new games for 2023 and beyond. After all, there are some stellar upcoming Ubisoft games in the pipeline, and none of them have a release date yet.

Below we've rounded up everything we know about Ubisoft Forward 2023 so far, including what we expect to see and when to tune in.

What is the Ubisoft Forward?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft Forward 2023 is the company's big summer showcase for updating players on an array of its in-the-works titles, including, we hope, some of those hotly anticipated upcoming Assassin's Creed games.

It's not known how long the event will run for yet though.

When is Ubisoft Forward Live 2023? Ubisoft Forward 2023 airs on June 12 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST / 7PM CET.

Where to watch the Ubisoft Forward 2023

You can watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 unfold here:

Ubisoft Forward 2023 news

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

What could we see at Ubisoft Forward 2023?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

I feel like there are a few certainties for Ubisoft Forward 2023 appearances. The first is Assassin's Creed Mirage. The upcoming title, which is a smaller, denser Assassin's experience, is due a release date, especially as it's currently penciled in for a loose 2023 and the rumors are pointing to an August launch. The other surefire should be Skull and Bones, the much-delayed pirate adventure. Is 2023 the pirating year? Surely it has to be.

Now, other Ubisoft games that could make an appearance include Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Initially due to launch last year, it was subsequently delayed to sometime in 2023-2024, and we've not heard much about it in some time.

There's also the free-to-play Xefiant and the arcade racer The Crew: Motorfest, both of which are due to drop this year.

We've got our hopes up a little that the Ubisoft Star Wars game that's currently unnamed and totally unseen could make an appearance. According to a new report it's set to launch in 'early 2024', which is sooner than you think.

Gosh, there are actually so many Ubisoft games in development this could well be a packed show! Could The Division Heartland make an appearance, or the very delayed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake? Either are potentials.

However, we sincerely doubt that titles like Assassin's Creed Hexe, or Assassin's Creed Red will show up - let alone Beyond Good and Evil 2.