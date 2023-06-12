Ubisoft Forward live - All the news as it happens

Refresh

(Image credit: Ubisoft) I'm so excited about this smaller, more focused game, especially after spending almost 200 hours in Assassin's Creed Valhalla and its various DLCs. It's a return to stealth-action and more narrative driven all set within a single city - Baghdad. Apparently citizens will react to your every move, so you bet I'm going to be making parkour hell for the citizens. It stars Basim and is set a few decades before he appears in Assassin's Creed Valhalla so let's call it an origins story of sorts - but also for the series a little with this game. "There's a bit of every Assassin's Creed game in Mirage, and players can look forward to going back to the roots [of the series] while experiencing a modern take on gameplay and iconic features of the early games," says Ubisoft Bordeaux.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will feature at today's Forward. The next entry in the series just got an October 12 release date at the recent PlayStation Showcase back on May 24, with the gameplay shown doing a brilliant Assassin's Creed 2 impression.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Can we just pause to appreciate Nix though. We're so happy on team GR+ that Star Wars Outlaws is continuing a rich tradition of lil' guys after we all fell hard for the likes of Turgle, Boglings, Skoova, and many more of the creatures Cal and BD-1 encounter along their journey in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

(Image credit: Ubisoft) Definitely sounds like Star Wars Outlaws will offer a heist game Han Solo would be proud of when it launches in 2024. Thankfully, we're also getting a "gameplay walkthrough reveal" at today's Ubisoft Forward, so we should see a lot more of this brand new upcoming Star Wars game. Interestingly, it's being called the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game", which sounds like quite the departure from other Star Wars games we've had to date, including the most recent Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which actually takes place over a series of hub areas rather than a big open world. How exactly an open-world Star Wars game would work when there will inevitably be planet-hopping involved is a question I'd love to see answered today.

Let's start with the hottest new reveal - Star Wars Outlaws. It dropped last night as part of the Xbox Games Showcase, after being initially announced as just 'an open world Star Wars game from Ubisoft and Massive' back in January 2021. Now we know it's called Star Wars Outlaws, and this project from Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Lucasfilm Games will star Kay Vess, a 'clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld'. (Image credit: Ubisoft) She accompanied by certified 'lil' guy' Nix and a BX-commando droid who wears a trench coat.