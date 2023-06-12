Star Wars Outlaws will show a "different side to the Empire"

Star Wars: Outlaws will show how the Empire interacts with different criminal organizations.

Earlier today on June 12 saw the Ubisoft Forward presentation take place, but after this, Ubisoft leads took part in a post-show interview session on Star Wars: Outlaws. It was here that Ubisoft revealed a major part of Outlaws is going to focus around how the Empire works with and against the various criminal organizations throughout the galaxy.

"The game takes place in the original trilogy era, when the Empire is at the height of its power," said Mathias Karlson, game director. "But as you can see here, we want to show a different side to the Empire, and how it intersects with the underworld, and that means corruption," added Navid Khavari, narrative director on Star Wars: Outlaws.

In the new gameplay video for Outlaws, we actually see an Empire officer interacting with a criminal organization on the planet of Toshara. Protagonist Kay Vess manages to piss them off though with a dialog option, and soon she's fighting for her life against the Empire in a 'Wanted' system of sorts that tracks who's trying to kill her and for what bounty.

Star Wars: Outlaws launches next year in 2024 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles. You can head over to our full Star Wars: Outlaws preview to see what we made of our time seeing the game behind closed doors.

