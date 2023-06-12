Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora looks more like Far Cry than Assassin's Creed

I will come clean here and say that I have not seen either of the Avatar films, and as such the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date trailer didn't really grab me during its reveal at the Ubisoft Forward. That is, until it showed off its Far Cry-style outposts.

During that trailer, we got to see our Na'vi protagonist on their mission to remove the RDA from the frontier. To do that, you'll infiltrate several hyper-industrialized bases, taking down the guards as you switch between your Na'vi weapons and the skills you learned as part of your forced integration with humanity.

Complete with a weapon wheel and the ability to scan enemies around you, there's two things that jump out at me there. The first is the stealth - while Pandora's open-world and the expansion of the Avatar story don't mean much to me, I'm a sucker for a good sneak.

The second are those outposts, which look like something straight out of a Far Cry game, and which have long been help up as some of the most exciting parts of Ubisoft's entire action series. Clearing out those areas in Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 proved to be personal highlights, so to see a Pandora-shaped twist on that formula is getting me hyped to check out Pandora for the first time.

We're still some way from the Frontiers of Pandora release date, which is set for December 7, so we're likely to find out a lot more about the game in the coming months. While getting to see more of Pandora itself is an obvious draw on that front, I just want to learn more about what that outpost system is going to look like.

