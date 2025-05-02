Avatar 3 shares first look at Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri as James Cameron says she’s "incandescent" in the new movie

A new look at Avatar: Fire and Ash has arrived, and this time it's a first-look at Zoe Saldaña's Neytiri - who appears to be in fighting stance.

The pic, which can be viewed below, sees Neytiri with fangs out and arrow drawn. James Cameron told Empire that Saldaña is "incandescent" in Avatar 3, adding, "With Emilia Pérez, she’s finally getting recognised as the top-tier actor we’ve always known she is. But in [Fire And Ash], that goes way beyond what you’ve seen before."

The third installment in the multi-billion dollar franchise is set to focus on Jake and Neytiri's family as they face new challenges as they encounter the "Ash People," a fire-based Na'vi clan, and grapple with grief after Neteyam's death. Also known as the Mangkwan Clan, the group is led by Oona Chaplin's Varang.

The cast includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, and Jermaine Clement. David Thewlis is set to join the franchise for Avatar 4 and Avatar 5.

WORLD-FIRST 🔥Neytiri is ready to strike in the exclusive first still from #Avatar: Fire And Ash.Zoe Saldaña’s warrior is reeling from the death of her son Neteyam in the threequel. “That pain is seamlessly followed up on,” she tells Empire. “She’s going to question… pic.twitter.com/zQFebNZR2yMay 2, 2025

If you're curious about runtime, Avatar: The Way of Water has a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes. Cameron previously stated that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be "a bit longer" than that - so get ready.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is set to hit theaters in 2029. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip ahead to our complete list of movie release dates .