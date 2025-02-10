First look at new Avatar 3 location is "the exact opposite" of the vibrant Pandora we saw in James Cameron's first two movies

News
By
published

Take a peep at the Ash Village

Avatar
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Avatar 3: Fire and Ash is almost upon us - and a first look at a new village has arrived.

The Ash clan, aka the Mangkwan, are set to make their first appearance, with Oona Chaplin's Varang as their leader.

"[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shape their culture," production designer Dylan Cole told Empire. "So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life - this is just the exact opposite. They used to live not too dissimilarly to the Omatikaya from Avatar 1." You can check out the photo below.

Cameron previously teased that we can expect Avatar 3 to show us "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides."

The cast includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, and Jermaine Clement. David Thewlis has also joined the cast as a Na'vi character who will go on to appear in Avatar 4 and 5 - which have already been greenlit by Disney.

Avatar 3: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is set to hit theaters in 2029 (if the world hasn't exploded by then). For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip ahead to our complete list of movie release dates.

See more Movies News
CATEGORIES
Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

More about sci fi movies
Sigourney Weaver in The Gorge

Sigourney Weaver was "delighted" to join the Star Wars franchise but says Grogu was the whole reason she signed on for The Mandalorian & Grogu: "He's a little badass"
Hard Target

The 35 greatest '90s action movies
The Fantastic Four seen in Marvel Rivals&#039; Season 1 &#039;Eternal Night Falls&#039; trailer.

Marvel Rivals confirms The Thing and Human Torch release date, but many players are too frustrated with ranks resetting twice every season to care
See more latest
See comments