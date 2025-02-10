First look at new Avatar 3 location is "the exact opposite" of the vibrant Pandora we saw in James Cameron's first two movies

Avatar 3: Fire and Ash is almost upon us - and a first look at a new village has arrived.

The Ash clan, aka the Mangkwan, are set to make their first appearance, with Oona Chaplin's Varang as their leader.

"[The Mangkwan] had a natural disaster befall them, and that sort of helped shape their culture," production designer Dylan Cole told Empire. "So much of the world of Pandora is rich and vibrant and full of life - this is just the exact opposite. They used to live not too dissimilarly to the Omatikaya from Avatar 1." You can check out the photo below.

Cameron previously teased that we can expect Avatar 3 to show us "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides."

The cast includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri, Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, and Jermaine Clement. David Thewlis has also joined the cast as a Na'vi character who will go on to appear in Avatar 4 and 5 - which have already been greenlit by Disney.

Avatar 3: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is set to hit theaters in 2029 (if the world hasn't exploded by then).