After a $2 billion box office haul, Avatar: The Way of Water is making another splash in theaters for a "limited engagement"

Should your knowledge of Pandora's history be a little sketchy before the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, worry not, as it's been officially announced that Avatar: The Way of Water is set for re-release to provide a refresher on the adventures of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña).

The film that earned over $2 billion at the box office is set to make a few more extra pennies with the announcement that it will return to theaters on October 3, 2025, for a "One-week limited engagement." Honestly, it shouldn't come as a shock with James Cameron's franchise, considering that the first Avatar film had re-releases leading up to the arrival of The Way of Water. What's interesting is whether, with the second film making a brief comeback, any secret extras will be added alongside it.

Given how close the film will be re-released to Fire and Ash (which is set for release on December 19, 2025), fans already speculate that Cameron might be kind enough to give us a lengthy look at the impending threequel that promises to be even more explosive and action-packed than the first two films. Well, the clue is in the title, after all.

Avatar: The Way of Water returns to theatres October 3. pic.twitter.com/uumYBagDU0May 22, 2025

Following the events of The Way of Water, Jake's family is left in tatters after the death of their eldest son, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters). The next chapter in the Avatar story will introduce our heroes to the Mangkwan clan, or "Ash People," led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), who aren't as friendly to Jake as other tribes have been in the past. As Cameron told Empire about the new instalment, "One thing we wanted to do in this film is not be black-and-white simplistic. We're trying to evolve beyond the 'all humans are bad, all Na'vi are good' paradigm."

You'll have to see if we get a peek behind the curtain at what's in store with the Avatar franchise on October 3 when Avatar: The Way of Water returns. In the meantime, why not reminisce over the director's career highlights and check out James Cameron's best moments here.