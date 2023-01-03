James Cameron teases a new type of Na'vi in Avatar 3

Avatar director James Cameron has hinted at what's to come in Avatar 3 – and it's a whole new group of Na'vi.

While the first Avatar movie revolved around the forest-dwelling Omaticaya and Avatar: The Way of Water saw the introduction of the Metkayina, the tribe that live in the coastal regions of Pandora, the next sequel in the sci-fi series will see a new group emerge.

Cameron told French publication 20 Minutes (opens in new tab) that we can expect to see "different cultures from those I have already shown. The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na’vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides.

"In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na’vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds, while continuing the story of the main characters. I can say that the last parts will be the best. The others were an introduction, a way to set the table before serving the meal. But, obviously, everything will depend on how Avatar 2 is received, if it finds its audience."

So far, Avatar 2 has been pretty well received at the box office – the movie is on track to break even and potentially even overtake Top Gun: Maverick as the biggest movie released in 2022.

As for the upcoming third installment, that movie is currently untitled, but one potential title is Avatar: The Seed Bearer. Avatar 3 will see Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis join the franchise's cast – Yeoh will play human scientist Dr. Karina Mogue, Chaplin will play Varang, a Na'vi, and Thewlis will play an unnamed Na'vi character. Could either Chaplin or Thewlis' characters be one of the 'Ash People'?

Avatar 3 is set to hit the big screen on December 20, 2024. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the horizon, this year and beyond.