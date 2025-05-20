Final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth shows water is just as dangerous as land, as Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey face off against new dinosaur foes

The second and final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth is here, providing our best look yet at an iconic scene from Michael Crichton's novel that was cut from the original movie – and another look at that creepy mutant dinosaur.

"The theme park owners did experimental work, leaving only the worst ones here," Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett explains as the trailer opens on the characters on a tropical island, and the so-called D-rex is one such dino. In fact, director Gareth Edwards previously described it as "kind of like if the T-Rex was designed by HR Giger, and then that whole thing had sex with a Rancor."

As for that cut scene, that's the T-rex river scene at the start of the trailer, which sees a family on a boat trying (and failing) to out-paddle a scaly foe. That family ends up crossing paths with Zora, paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey), and Captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), who have all ended up on the island together.

It's not just T-rexs and D-rexs on land that the group needs to worry about, either – later on in the trailer, they're on a boat (presumably trying to get away from the aforementioned rexes?) and find themselves getting a little too close to comfort with the Mosasaurus, a large, aquatic creature that's giving us serious Jaws vibes.

Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the previous movie in the franchise, Rebirth follows Zora, a covert operative who's recruited to work with Henry and Duncan to carry out a top-secret mission at the site of the original Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Rebirth arrives in theaters on July 2. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest and best upcoming movies.