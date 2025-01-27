Jurassic World Rebirth's writer says the new movie will include a novel scene they had to cut from the 1993 original

Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp says they're bringing back a scene from the original novel in the new movie. The moment was originally planned for 1993's Jurassic Park, but it was cut because they ran out of room in the classic film.

Set after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the new movie directed by Gareth Edwards, reboots the dinosaur-filled world once again. Koepp – who wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's original – is on screenwriting duties, and he said he's still using inspiration from Michael Crichton's original novels.

Speaking to Variety he explained: "I reread the two novels to get myself back in that mode though. We did take some things from them. There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now.' But just to get back in that head space 30 years later – is it still fun? And the answer is yes, it still really is. Dinosaurs are still fun."

Now, while Koepp doesn't explain which scene he's talking about, internet sleuths have been trying to work it out. Sharing their theories on Reddit, some fans have been pointing out some horrific options. "Can’t wait to see a baby Eaten by compies," one suggested , referring to the scene where a trio of Procompsognathus eat a baby in its crib.

There are some other suggestions too, including what's been referred to as the jungle river scene where Grant and his team float down a river after the Tyrannosaur has escaped its enclosure before they eventually drift right into its path.

Starring Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, and Mahershala Ali, the new movie is set five years after Jurassic World Dominion when dinosaurs have been forced into remote areas to survive. To study the beasts, a small team sets out on a dangerous mission to locate them. What could go wrong?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released on July 2, 2025. For more 2025 release dates, check out our guide to all the upcoming movies to have on your radar.