New Jurassic World Rebirth teaser finally shows the iconic T-Rex river chase that was cut from the original Jurassic Park

A new teaser for Jurassic World Rebirth is here, and it gives us a taste of one iconic scene from Michael Crichton's novel that was cut from the original 1993 film.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see a crew of people on a riverboat being stalked by a T-Rex - who then flips over their boat and begins to hunt them one by one. If you've been on the Jurassic Park River Rapids ride at Universal Studios, you're familiar with a T-Rex coming at you before you descend down a steep drop and get absolutely soaked (not to mention it's absolutely terrifying).

Screenwriter David Koepp, who wrote the screenplay for Jurassic Park, previously teased that the new film would include a scene from the original 1990 novel, but did not reveal which one it would be.

Jurassic World Rebirth | Alert - YouTube Watch On

"There was a sequence from the first novel that we’d always wanted in the original movie, but didn’t have room for. We were like, 'Hey, we get to use that now,'" he told Variety.

The new installment sees Zora (Scarlett Johansson), paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Bailey), and ship captain Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali) venture out to the remote island outpost that was the site of the original Jurassic Park lab in order to collect blood and DNA that could, as per the trailer, "save lives." What they encounter, however, are dinosaurs that were too dangerous for the original park - and have been alone on the island all these years. Gareth Edwards directs from Koepp's screenplay.

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our complete list of movie release dates.