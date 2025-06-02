James Cameron is set to adapt a fantasy novel described as "Suicide Squad meets Hammer Horror" as he finishes work on Avatar: Fire and Ash: "It will be a joyful new challenge for me"

James Cameron is set to adapt Joe Abercrombie's horror-fantasy novel The Devils.

"How do I describe The Devils? A sharply witty horror adventure? An epic battle between good and evil except most of the time you can’t tell which is which? A twisted, stylish, alt-universe middle-ages romp, where your best hope of survival is the monsters themselves?" Cameron said in a lengthy statement.

"I’m looking forward to the writing process with him, though I’m certain this adaptation will practically write itself because Joe writes very visually, almost in scenes, and with a very cinematic structure. I can’t wait to dig into this as I wind down on Avatar: Fire and Ash. It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life."

A blurb for the novel, which was released just last month, describes The Devils as "Mixing the central conceit of Suicide Squad with Hammer Horror vibes, as viewed via the lens of alternate history." The story follows a librarian, a werewolf, a knight, and a vampire who team up when their world is invaded by bloodthirsty elves. Cameron is set to not only direct the pic, but to co-write the screenplay with Abercrombie.

Cameron just wrapped up Avatar: Fire and Ash, but there's still Avatar 4 and 5 to come. Avatar 3 is out this year, but Avatar 4 is set for a 2029 release day, with the franchise finally ending in 2031. Sheesh. Given that the director is known for his big-budget action flicks, it'll be cool to see what he does with a horror-fantasy story. Especially since he hasn't direct a horror project since his 1982 debut, Piranha 2: The Spawning.

The Devils does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out our list of movie release dates.