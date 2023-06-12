Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases in December with two-player online mode

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora finally releases later this year on December 7, and it boasts two-player co-op.

The release date for Ubisoft's long-awaited Avatar game was finally announced just earlier today on June 12 at the Ubisoft Forward showcase. Frontiers of Pandora will finally be with us at the end of this year on December 7, and it'll be a new-gen console exclusive release for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as launching on PC.

Watch the World Premiere Trailer for @AvatarFrontiers now!https://t.co/BDPHpNwEmY #AvatarFrontiersofPandora | #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/qsbhyd5pQ1June 12, 2023 See more

One standout new detail for Ubisoft's Avatar is that it actually supports two-player co-op. We've heard literally nothing about this online mode until now, but it turns out you'll be able to venture around Pandora with another player online, banding together just the two of you to take on missions and foes.

Oh, and if you're wondering how Frontiers of Pandora looks so good, it turns out Ubisoft worked with James Cameron's production company to push the tech envelope. Lightstorm actually helped out Ubisoft to power their Snowdrop game engine and make Frontiers of Pandora look as good a game as Avatar: The Way of Water does as a movie.

Speaking of The Way of Water, Frontiers of Pandora is canon, and it actually takes place during the movie sequel's big time skip. Ubisoft's game is quietly filling in a little bit of the blanks that the second Avatar movie opted to leave out, which is a nice little touch which fills out the wider world.

