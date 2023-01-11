Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora worked with James Cameron's production company to push the tech envelope like the movies

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is looking to push the technological envelope forwards, just like James Cameron's movies.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Magnus Jansén, creative director of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, about the ambitions of Ubisoft's new game. "The time has been spent on building a brand new part of Pandora and creating the tools needed to bring it to life on the latest generation of console and PC hardware," Jansén says of Avatar's journey so far.

"At the heart of this effort is Snowdrop – our game engine. When we first met with Lightstorm (the James Cameron-led production company), Snowdrop is what showed to our partners that we were willing to push the envelope of technology, just like they do in the films. It was and still is the key foundation of our ongoing collaboration," the creative director continues.

Ubisoft Massive, the studio in charge of the Avatar game, has long been working on the technology for the new game, with the project being in production for at least five years. During this time, Jansén says Ubisoft Massive has been continually learning from and collaborating with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney.

Right now, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch in Ubisoft's next fiscal year, arriving at some point before March 31, 2024, telling the story of Pandora before the time jump seen in Avatar: The Way of Water. Head over to our complete Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora preview for a deeper dive into what to expect from the ambitious new game.

