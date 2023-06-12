Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay showcase is a return to roots indeed

Assassin's Creed Mirage has a deep-dive gameplay trailer courtesy of the new Ubisoft Forward showcase.

Earlier today on June 12 saw Ubisoft put on its typical E3-type showcase, and Assassin's Creed Mirage was one of the stars of the show. The latest deep-dive gameplay walkthrough provided a heaping portion of gameplay showcasing the more focused, stealth-based action of the next entry in the series. In the trailer, our protagonist Basim leaps across buildings and into barrels of hay, sneaks through tall grass, climbs up tall towers, and sticks his dagger into so, so many unsuspecting NPCs.

In other areas of the nearly eight-minute walkthrough from Ubisoft, we got to see brief snippets of more direct blade-to-blade combat as well as a nifty evasion technique that uses smoke bombs which can be detonated instantly or on some sort of timer. Also confirmed: the blowpipe is back.

It definitely seems like you'll want to stealth your way around most encounters instead of engaging enemies in combat most of the time, but it's good to know you'll have some offensive options particularly when your cover is exposed and you've nowhere to run.

If you were thinking any of this looked closer to the older Assassin's Creed games than the likes of Valhalla or Odyssey, then that's deliberately what Ubisoft's going for. The developer just said over the past weekend that Mirage's parkour is closer to the Ezio-led games, so if you loved the likes of Assassin's Creed 2, you're in for a good time.

Assassin's Creed Mirage finally launches later this year on October 12 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and last-gen consoles alike.

You can head over to our upcoming Ubisoft games guide for a look ahead at everything else currently on the developer's schedule.