Assassin's Creed Mirage parkour is "closer to the Ezio games"

Assassin's Creed Mirage's parkour system will more closely resemble the earlier games in the series starring Ezio, Ubisoft has revealed.

In a new video titled Assassin's Creed Mirage: A Return to the Roots, Ubisoft explains the myriad ways the latest title harkens back to older games in the series. Ubisoft has long billed Assassin's Creed Mirage as a more linear, focused, stealth-based experience compared to the action-oriented, open-world behemoths of recent years, i.e. Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Now we have a little more specificity from the studio, which is directly comparing Mirage's primary gameplay system to that of classics like Assassin's Creed 2 and Assassin's Creed Brotherhood.

"For parkour, we looked to our previous games for inspiration and chose to put the emphasis on comfort and fluidity," said senior game designer Marco Maresca. "In Mirage, parkour is easy to learn and to master. Our approach is closer to the Ezio games where it's all about keeping the flow and momentum going, with the design centered around verticality."

Maresca added that "many elements from past games are making a return," including "the corner swing, the ability to vault over objects, [and] elevators to quickly reach high ground."

Something we haven't seen in Assassin's Creed before is Mirage's pole vault, which we can see in the video is used to get across big gaps between the tops of buildings.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is due out on October 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and last-gen consoles. It's one of many upcoming Assassin's Creed games from Codename Red to Invictus.

