We've already had a lot of exciting showcases this week but they're not done yet, so here's how to watch the Ubisoft Forward later today.

Ubisoft is set to host another one of its dedicated showcases today which will give us a look at some of the projects the developer currently has in the pipeline. According to the Ubisoft website , we're set to get updates on things like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and more.

To watch Ubisoft Forward 2023 live, you can head over to the company's official YouTube and Twitch channels at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST / 7PM CET. If you wanted to soak up everything Ubisoft has to offer, you can actually tune in 15 minutes earlier to see the pre-show and stick around afterward for "even more surprises."

You can also find the livestream embedded below for ultimate ease. If you can't tune in live, you can also keep up with the reveals as they happen with our Ubisoft Forward 2023 live blog .

Another thing we know is definitely appearing at today's Ubisoft Forward is the freshly announced Star Wars Outlaws - which debuted at the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday. The focus of yesterday's trailer was cinematics and introducing future players to new characters Kay Vess and Nix. However, this time around Ubisoft has promised some gameplay for Star Wars Outlaws, which is super exciting.