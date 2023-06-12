Assassin's Creed Jade gets gameplay trailer and closed beta announcement

We've finally seen more of Assassin's Creed Jade courtesy of Ubisoft's new showcase.

The big Ubisoft Forward presentation for this year's not-E3 brought with it a bunch of new game trailers and reveals. Among them was Assassin's Creed Jade, first announced back in September 2022 as a mobile-exclusive spin-off for Ubisoft's massive series, but that we've seen nothing concrete of until now.

Just below, you can check out a glimpse of Assassin's Creed Jade.

Step into ancient China and discover an #AssassinsCreed adventure for free, anywhere, anytime. Follow @AC_CodenameJade to learn more about the upcoming Closed Beta. Register here: https://t.co/DXggBryRNJ | #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/KglZ91btiZJune 12, 2023 See more

And yes, just in case the trailer above left anything to the imagination, Assassin's Creed Jade is in fact a fully open-world game. Ubisoft's series might've already been to China in its 2D exploits years ago in the Assassin's Creed Chronicles series, but this time we're going fully 3D and fully open-world.

Assassin's Creed Jade went into beta back in December 2022, to give you an idea of how far along in development the new game is. In fact, several gameplay leaks concerning Jade happened around that same time, as playtesters leaked what they'd seen of its Chinese setting, showing combat, exploration, and parkour in little snippets. At least now we're seeing something a little more official from Assassin's Creed Jade.

Assassin's Creed Jade will be available for free when it releases and players can sign up now to play the upcoming beta - we haven't got a release date for the beta or the game's full release just yet.

You can head over to our full E3 2023 schedule guide for a look ahead at all the other presentations taking place throughout this extensive not-E3 season.