Assassin's Creed Codename Jade takes the series to China for an open-world game on mobile

Ubisoft has announced Assassin's Creed: Codename Jade, a full open-world entry in the series set in China and built for mobile devices.

Codename Jade takes place around 215 BCE and will let you create your own character, as Marc-Alexis Côté, executive producer on Assassin's Creed, explains. "You'll get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets, the vastness, of ancient China."

A brief trailer shows a hawk flying past a fortress, a small village, and the Great Wall of China. A character in assassin's robes perched on top of the wall takes a familiar leap of faith toward the ground below. The footage is described as being "in-engine," and with that in mind the world seems to be an impressive match for the scale of locations we're used to seeing in Assassin's Creed games on console.

There's no concrete release date for Codename Jade beyond "coming soon," but it's set to release some time after Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is due to launch in 2023.

Today has also seen the announcement of two other Assassin's Creed games under their own codenames: Red and Hexe. Both games will be part of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Infinity platform, described as a sort of hub connecting future games in the series together. Ubisoft also intends for it to host "standalone multiplayer experiences."

If you're looking for more games like Assassin's Creed to fill the time before the next entries in the series, you know where to click.