Assassin's Creed Jade leaks online

Another day, another Ubisoft leak and this time, it's the Assassin's Creed adventure currently codenamed "Jade" that's leaked online.

New footage (opens in new tab) of the mobile game has popped up on both the Assassin's Creed (opens in new tab) and Gaming Leaks and Rumours (opens in new tab) subreddits, and whilst these leaks typically include blurry screenshots and a couple of seconds of wobbly webcam footage, this one features almost three whole minutes' worth of unedited gameplay that's been recorded directly from the screen of either an Apple iPhone or iPad.

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Jade back in September (opens in new tab) and confirmed it's a full open-world entry in the series set in China that's been built for mobile devices - which is exactly where this footage was captured, it seems.

The leak gives us a peek at unedited gameplay from an early build, including combat, cut-scenes, and the new title's environments, too, as well as a flavor of the game's user interface.

You get to see the player character tip-toeing across the Great Wall of China, which appears to happen pretty late in the game, given the character is at Level 40 (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)). There are even some combat tutorials to soak in, too.

The OP says they're just sharing it, naturally, and aren't responsible for leaking it - rumor has it, it first popped up on Facebook - but I don't suppose the footage will stay online for that much longer. So if you're interested, make it quick!

Assassin's Creed Jade - or whatever it'll end up being called - takes place around 215 BCE and will let you create your own character through which you'll be able to explore ancient China.

"You'll get the chance to do things like parkour atop the Great Wall of China, sneak through bustling cities, engage in intense combat, and discover the secrets, the vastness, of ancient China," as executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté explained at the time.