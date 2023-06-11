Star Wars: Outlaws is the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game," says Ubisoft

Star Wars: Outlaws is being billed as the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game."

That's according to developer and publisher Ubisoft, at least. Shortly after unveiling the new cinematic trailer for their Star Wars game earlier today, Ubisoft published the tweet below, hyping up Star Wars: Outlaws as the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game."

Meet cunning scoundrel Kay Vess, in #StarWarsOutlaws, the first-ever open-world Star Wars game.

If this claim is actually accurate, it's quite the step forward for a Star Wars game. Admittedly, it's a little hard to believe there hasn't been an open-world Star Wars game up until now, but if you think about it, Respawn's Star Wars: Jedi games take place over a series of different areas, instead of one huge open-world area.

Additionally, we also have a full name for our protagonist: Kay Vess. From the new trailer for Star Wars: Outlaws, it looks as though Vess starts out as a small-time character in the giant galaxy, before getting caught up in something far bigger than herself. Then again, isn't that basically always the case for Star Wars characters?

Star Wars: Outlaws is set between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. In other words, Ubisoft's Star Wars game is reaching back into the past somewhat, and taking place right smack bang in the middle of the original movie trilogy, when the Empire was at their full power.

Ubisoft's Star Wars: Outlaws is slated to launch at some point next year in 2024 for PC and Xbox Series X/S. There isn't confirmation of a PS5 version right now, although it's a little hard to imagine Ubisoft skipping out a PlayStation release entirely.

