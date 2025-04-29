Want to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld several days early? Hope you like Fortnite
The new animated anthology series is set to premiere early
The newest animated Star Wars series is set to premiere two days before its scheduled drop on Disney Plus - but you have to be both a Star Wars fan and a Fortnite player to have access.
The first two episodes of Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld are set to premiere May 2 at 10am ET/7am PT on Fortnite (That's 3pm in the UK), to coincide with the first entirely Star Wars-themed battle royale season. Fans can link their Epic Games and MyDisney accounts. This also marks the first time a Disney Plus series has ever premiered in a video game.
Tales of the Underworld is a continuation of the popular animated anthology series, with the previous installments being 2022's Tales of the Jedi and 2024's Tales of the Empire. Tales of the Underworld follows former assassin, bounty hunter, and fan-favorite Clone Wars character Asajj Ventress as she goes on the run with a new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane is forced to confront his past.
The voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez. Dave Filoni serves as supervising director, with Matt Michnovetz (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as head writer.
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld is set to hit Disney Plus on May 4. The six-episode series is set to launch all at once. For more news from a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows.
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
