Star Wars Outlaws gameplay shows our cute lil' guy is integral to stealth

Ubisoft finally revealed Star Wars: Outlaws as the "first-ever open-world Star Wars game" last week, and now we've seen more of it. The Ubisoft Forward showcase brought with it a new gameplay trailer for Outlaws, where it turns out the cute lil' companion is actually more than just a cute face - they can help us out in stealth by pressing buttons on command.

We can see some light stealth elements in the new gameplay video above, like protagonist Kay Vess sneaking around enemies and patrols to take out one or two bad guys here and there. It's here that Nixx really comes into their own, and good for them.

Then the entire thing goes to hell, and Vess has to rapidly get out of there using a grappling hook, which gives you a pretty good idea of how traversal is going to work in the final game. Vess then escapes her pursuers aboard a speederbike, which we saw a little glimpse of in the Outlaws reveal trailer last week.

It all looks pretty damn action-packed, and exactly like the sort of thing you'd expect Ubisoft to make, even if they are in a galaxy far, far away for the first time. Star Wars: Outlaws is currently slated to launch next year in 2024 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

Oh, and Outlaws fans are already down bad for the lanky droid, because of course they bloody are.

