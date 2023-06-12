Star Wars Outlaws fans are down bad for the droid with the cool trench coat

By Iain Harris
published

It's a very good trench coat, to be fair

Star Wars Outlaws key art
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Star Wars Outlaws has got its first big outing at Xbox Games Showcase, leaving fans with one question: why is the droid so hot?

The trench coat-clad bucket of bolts isn’t a massive part of the trailer, but that all just adds to the mystique, surely? They first appear covered in shadow, accompanying a rogue who has invited themselves abroad the protagonist’s smuggling vessel. After that, they’re seen accompanying that same protagonist on a mission – a strong, silent protector. 

Where they really appear front and centre, though, is the artwork for Outlaws, which is what most people are reacting to on Twitter.

“Why’d they make the droid hot,” a Twitter user asks who wishes to be introed as “cool writer boy Tommy Stella” when referred to in important journalism such as this. He goes on to say, “Like C-3PO is fluent in six million forms of communication, but he would leave him SPEECHLESS.” 

Other people have been equally to the point, which you can see below.

See more
See more

To be fair, not everyone is talking about how hot the droid is. Others just respect the trench coat, which is fair as it’s a very good trench coat. Star Wars seems short of chill folk and general stability, but not a good jacket.

See more
See more

If you like Star Wars but not the droid, there are other facets to Outlaws that might appeal to you. Ubisoft says this one is the first open-world Star Wars game, and is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which is hinted at by the presence of Han Solo frozen. 

Star Wars Outlaws - and the cool droid alongside it - is due to release on Xbox and PC next year.

Here are all the Xbox Games Showcase announcements if you missed the show.

Iain Harris
Deputy News Editor

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.