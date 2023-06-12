Star Wars Outlaws fans are down bad for the droid with the cool trench coat

Star Wars Outlaws has got its first big outing at Xbox Games Showcase, leaving fans with one question: why is the droid so hot?

The trench coat-clad bucket of bolts isn’t a massive part of the trailer, but that all just adds to the mystique, surely? They first appear covered in shadow, accompanying a rogue who has invited themselves abroad the protagonist’s smuggling vessel. After that, they’re seen accompanying that same protagonist on a mission – a strong, silent protector.

Where they really appear front and centre, though, is the artwork for Outlaws, which is what most people are reacting to on Twitter.

“Why’d they make the droid hot,” a Twitter user asks who wishes to be introed as “cool writer boy Tommy Stella” when referred to in important journalism such as this. He goes on to say, “Like C-3PO is fluent in six million forms of communication, but he would leave him SPEECHLESS.”

Other people have been equally to the point, which you can see below.

People: "omg new Ubisoft Massive Star Wars game!!"My friend group: *collectively agrees on the fact that this droid is hot* pic.twitter.com/aHjl8docVVJune 11, 2023 See more

Okay hear me out...the Droid is HOT #StarwarsOutLaws pic.twitter.com/XxvJ72uZfyJune 11, 2023 See more

To be fair, not everyone is talking about how hot the droid is. Others just respect the trench coat, which is fair as it’s a very good trench coat. Star Wars seems short of chill folk and general stability, but not a good jacket.

A commando droid in a trench coat.I know this guy f*cks. #starwarwoutlaws pic.twitter.com/7RxRRuyh0IJune 11, 2023 See more

Commando droid in a trench coatDay fucking ONE. pic.twitter.com/7dGFAZobPEJune 11, 2023 See more

If you like Star Wars but not the droid, there are other facets to Outlaws that might appeal to you. Ubisoft says this one is the first open-world Star Wars game, and is set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, which is hinted at by the presence of Han Solo frozen.

Star Wars Outlaws - and the cool droid alongside it - is due to release on Xbox and PC next year.

Here are all the Xbox Games Showcase announcements if you missed the show.