The new Star Wars Lego sets for May 4 are cool, but none beats this glorious little war criminal

A whole host of new Star Wars Lego sets have been unveiled ahead of May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day), and they range from new versions of old ships to helmet replicas that'll look very nice on your shelf, thank you very much. There's one kit that stood out to me, though, and it's because the subject is an absolute bastard.

Chopper, please take a bow. Everyone's favorite war criminal from a galaxy far, far away (seriously, look up all the awful things this droid did on Rebels, a family show) is being turned into bricks, and it's one of my favorite Star Wars Lego sets for a while. OK, so it's not going to compete with the best Lego sets in terms of complexity or show-stopper wow-factor. But it has so much personality despite being a bunch of blocks and studs. I think it's the manic little arms that do it. They look like they're mid-wave as the droid swears furiously at you.

And yes, he does swear. The character is voiced by Star Wars alum Dave Filoni with his performance put through a filter, and there are moments where he's definitely effing and blinding if you listen closely.

Anyway, here are the details for my new best boi.

Lego Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $99.99 / £94.99 Ages 10+ Pieces 1,039 Minifigures 1 Product number 75416 Release date May 1

The plucky, foul-mouthed droid from Star Wars Rebels and the more recent Ahsoka series is getting a larger-sized version following his appearance in Lego Ghost & Phantom II a little while ago. Judging by the press images, he's got just as much attitude as his on-screen counterpart.

Unless I'm very much mistaken, this one seems to be to-scale with Lego R2-D2 and Lego C-3PO as well; it looks to be of a similar size. That makes it the third member of an exasperated droid trio, so they'll look a bit like a barbershop quartet on your shelf.

As with both those 'bots, this one features articulation for posing (a moveable head and leg pieces) alongside tools and posable arms. These can be hidden away if you'd rather display Chop in a different fashion.

Much like its brethren, the set also comes with an information plaque alongside a teeny Chopper minifigure. I'm pretty sure this is the same one we got with the Ghost.

Buy it if:

✅ You're a big fan of Rebels

✅ You love the sassiest droid of all



Don't buy it if:

❌ You never saw Rebels

