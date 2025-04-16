Here, have an exclusive reveal of a new Star Wars Lightsaber replica for the most underrated Jedi

GamesRadar+ can exclusively reveal a new replica Star Wars Lightsaber, and it honors a Jedi who hasn't necessarily gotten the attention he deserves.

OK, look. I wouldn't say Master Sol from The Acolyte was perfect. "Inadvertently obliterating a family just minding their own business" and "lying to your padawan like there's no tomorrow" are marks against him, I'll admit. But there's no arguing with actor Lee Jung-jae's excellent performance, and the stoic Jedi ended up being one of the best bits about that show. That's why this new Master Sol Star Wars Lightsaber is so appealing.

Weighing in at £140 (US price TBC), it'll be available later this year from the Disney Store and Disney Store UK. I was able to get my hands on it when I visited Disney HQ in London earlier this year, and as you'd expect from the Legacy range, it's incredibly detailed up-close. Heavy weathering, those distinctive burns at the end of the emitter, and the rugged leather-effect handle make it feel surprisingly real. Being constructed of actual metal and rubber, just like the prop would have been, gives it a real heft, too. Pick it up and you'll feel like it's the genuine article.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

As with many other Disney Store sabers, this one comes in an in-universe case furnished with fabric on the inside and a High Republic theme for the catch. Similarly, you can also add a blade to the hilt if you want to take it for a spin – Sol's saber is activated by a button hidden in the leather-effect hilt.

Here's the official description from Disney.

Sol Lightsaber Hilt | £140 at Disney Store (US price tbc)

"Possessed of a dark past, Master Jedi Sol endeavoured to amend for his sins and redeem himself and his reputation. He carried with him his hilt with its distinctive design as featured in Star Wars: The Acolyte. This detailed recreation features sound effects and illuminates royal blue when you attach one of our LIGHTSABER blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with the old Jedi Order symbol on the front."

An exact release date hasn't been unveiled just yet, but it won't be far off – as evidenced by the pictures here, the replica is finished and good to go. Keep an eye out if you want to add it to your collection… or save space for this new Star Wars toy that I'm obsessed with.

