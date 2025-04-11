I'm obsessed with this new Star Wars toy, somebody help

I have a problem, and it's this new Star Wars toy.

No, really. I went to Disney HQ in London recently to check out new merch ahead of May 4 (AKA Star Wars Day), and there was one thing everyone went nuts over – a screen-accurate, remote control mouse droid just like the ones found scooting around the Death Star like an uppity Roomba. There were plenty of other cool Star Wars toys to mess about with during the presentation, but this one beat them all. (To the point that most people dropped whatever they were looking at to have a go when it trundled out.)

Besides being the same size as (or very close to) the on-screen prop, this Mouse Droid is a dead-ringer for the original with a ton of greebles, weathering, and light-up red LEDs along the top. Better yet, it makes the actual noises. You know the ones – those meep meep beeps as it tootles about, minding its own business until a Wookie yells at it.

(Image credit: Benjamin Abbott)

It's not too hard to control, either. While it may feel basic compared to more advanced remote control cars seeing as it only features forward/back and left/right buttons, it handles well and I was able to drive it in loops around pillars, under tables, and past unsuspecting people's legs without any trouble (sorry everyone, I may have gotten carried away). It's quite nippy as well, trundling along at a decent speed.

OK, so it's a blast to just drive around – and I can see these popping up all over the place at conventions or Star Wars Celebrations. But honestly, we all kept joking that it'd be great to use in the office or at a summer barbeque as well if you could stick a drinks tray to the top. Want a cup of tea and a biscuit? No problem, it's mouse droid to the rescue.

Anyway, you'll be able to pick up the Galactic Archive Series Mouse Droid (MSE-6) from the Disney Store before too long. It's not up for grabs just yet, but as soon as it is, I'll be back with a link.

