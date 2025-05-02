You can get an actual Star Wars droid that follows you around, but you do not want to know how much it will cost

Lightsabers are cool and all, but for me, Star Wars droids are some of the best things about a galaxy far, far away. Part friend and part pet, they're ever reliable and, in the case of R2-D2 or Chopper, will merrily assist you do crimes. They are, in a word, great. I'd very much like to have a robot buddy like this in real life.

It seems as though someone at Disney heard me, because you can now get your hands on real-life Star Wars droids. Indeed, the G1T4-M1N1 Droid is available from the Disney Store - and it can follow you around town while carrying up to 20lbs of luggage. That's because it's packing cameras and sensors that "allow it to identify its operator and follow them." Presumably with the obligatory bleeps and bloops these 'bots are known for.

The downside? Jiminy Crickets, it'll cost you. The G1T4-M1N1 will set you back $2,875, which is enough to make even the most ardent droid fan wince. Plus, I'm British, so upon seeing the name my brain immediately thought it said "Git Mini." Which is a very cool name for a sassy, trouble-making Star Wars droid who's always getting intro scrapes, but isn't what I'd go for if I wanted something to carry precious cargo.

Still, I genuinely respect the idea. Besides looking the part (it's equal parts Roomba and dustbin, which is exactly how Star Wars droids should be), it's a fun idea that I can imagine being a cute addition to your convention outfit. A helper that can carry your backpack while you parade around as a Stormtrooper or Jedi Knight? Perfect. Actually, I suspect it'd end up being more popular than you - regardless of how cool your costume is.

Still, I'm reeling at that cost. It's certainly more than a couple of power converters from Tosche Station, that's for sure. Maybe I'll stick with the awesome new remote control Mouse Droid instead.

