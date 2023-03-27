Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora screenshots reportedly leak

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora screenshots have reportedly leaked online, giving us what could be our first look at the game in action.

As spotted by VGC (opens in new tab), Twitter user ScriptLeaksR6 has posted two images that appear to be taken from Massive Entertainment's upcoming game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The first image shows a Na'vi firing a hail of bullets into a giant menacing robot while explosions go off in the distance. If the image is indeed authentic, it hints at the game being an action-heavy FPS along the lines of Fry Cry rather than a more laid-back open-world adventure like Breath of the Wild.

AFOP likely always first person 🤗 pic.twitter.com/TOp7jiacutMarch 27, 2023 See more

The second image looks to be either a promotional image or taken from an in-game cutscene. We see a Na'vi riding a winged mountain banshee through a lush green forest. A group of Direhorses, whose heads have rather curiously been replaced with images of Ubisoft's CEO, Yves Guillemot, can be seen running through the river below. We're pretty sure the creatures won't look like this in the final version, but without actual gameplay footage, who can say?

Posting AFOP gameplay soon pic.twitter.com/5l0hjUkc2MMarch 27, 2023 See more

In addition to the images, ScriptLeaksR6 has promised to share gameplay footage of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but this has yet to materialize. Last week, the same leaker also posted an image of "The Child of Two Worlds Pack" a pre-order bundle which seemingly contains a character cosmetic set and weapon skin.

AFOP preorder soon pic.twitter.com/bTusXFKs9UMarch 22, 2023 See more

When it comes to leaked info, ScriptLeaksR6 appears to be a fairly reliable source. Last year, they leaked artwork for Assassin's Creed Mirage shortly before the game's official unveiling. They're also known for the leaks of another Ubisoft game, Rainbow Six Siege. Still, it's best to take all this with a pinch of salt until we get concrete details from Ubisoft.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was previously set to launch before March 31 this year, but Ubisoft delayed the game into its next fiscal year, meaning it should arrive sometime between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. Though details are still fairly thin on the ground, we do know that it's canon and takes place during the events of Avatar: The Way of Water.

See what we thought of the latest movie in our Avatar: The Way of Water review.