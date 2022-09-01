Mystery Assassin's Creed Mirage image seemingly leaks online

The image points to quest-related DLC

Assassin's Creed protagonist rides on a horse with a mountain in view
What appears to be a leaked Assassin's Creed Mirage image has surfaced online.

Earlier today, the Twitter account seen below published the two images depicting a prominent character from Assassin's Creed Mirage. What we can potentially glean from these images is that the new Assassin's Creed game might feature a quest called "The Forty Thieves." From the depiction of the quest in the new artwork, it seems this is a DLC quest, perhaps even a pre-order bonus for Ubisoft's upcoming game.

Earlier this week, a report claimed knowledge of the name Mirage for the next Assassin's Creed game. The report also stated that the game would launch sometime between April and June 2023, taking the Assassin's Creed series "back to basics," perhaps straying away from the newfound RPG systems used throughout the past three mainline games.

Either way, it could well be the case that both Assassin's Creed Mirage and this new Forty Thieves quest are unveiled by Ubisoft next week. The company is scheduled to hold a presentation on Saturday, September 10, and it's this event that's been heralded as unveiling the "future of Assassin's Creed." We can hardly think of a more convenient event for Mirage's grand debut. 

There's also a rumoured stealth-focused Assassin's Creed spin-off game in the works from Ubisoft, which could be separate from Mirage. 

