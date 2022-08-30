The next Assassin's Creed game is reportedly called Assassin's Creed Mirage

The name of the next major Assassin's Creed game appears to have been leaked.

Earlier today, Assassin's Creed YouTuber j0nathan outlined a number of potential details about the next game in the series. Among those details are a potential name for the new title, which is expected to be Assassin's Creed Mirage, and a release date, expected between April and June 2023.

Further details mention a game set in ninth century Bagdad, corroborating previously-leaked details about the project, and mentions that the series will be going back to series' "basics."

Some aspects of j0nathan's report were corroborated by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. Schreier stated that "a person familiar tells him that some aspects of [the new leak] are true," including the name Assassin's Creed Mirage.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnGAugust 30, 2022 See more

Other aspects of the leak, however, are understood by Schreier not to be correct. j0nathan mentions, for example, that "multiple cities" will be explorable, but Schreier's source suggests that this is not correct. The original report also states that Ubisoft is "secretly preparing a remake of Assassin's Creed 1" based on the assets created for Mirage, but it's not clear from Schreier's tweet whether this is accurate or not.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is expected to be the title for the game previously known as Assassin's Creed Rift. That was understood to be a codename for the next title in the series, a smaller, stealth-focused entry starring Basim. If Mirage is the actual title, we'll likely find out more during the Assassin's Creed-focused Ubisoft Forward set to take place next month.

Here are the best assassin's creed games, ranked.