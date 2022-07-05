Ubisoft will show "multiple games" at September showcase

Ubisoft Forward is returning in "full force" with a September event featuring "multiple games," the publisher has announced.

To see the event live, you'll want to tune in to Ubisoft's channels on September 10 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. Ubisoft hasn't been very specific about which games will be featured, but it has said the showcase will include "updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world."

Again, Ubisoft hasn't confirmed any games for the event, but we do have good reason to believe we'll see what's next for the Assassin's Creed series. Remember last month when Ubisoft said the "future of Assassin's Creed" will be revealed during a September event? Well, it was almost certainly referring to the Ubisoft Forward unveiled today.

As Ubisoft has confirmed Eivor's story is wrapping up with Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final DLC later this year, it's unlikely we'll see anything Viking-related at the event. There's a chance we'll see the reveal of the next mainline installment in the series, but who knows? There's also that Assassin's Creed Netflix series that was announced back in December 2020 and which we've heard suspiciously little about since.

Other potential appearances include the apparently live-service Assassin's Creed Infinity and a rumored stealth-focused spinoff game, though the latter hasn't actually been confirmed yet. There's also the recently delayed Prince of Persia remake and, dare I say it, Beyond Good and Evil 2, which people keep promising is real.

In other Ubisoft news, Skull and Bones gameplay will finally be revealed this week.