A live-action Assassin's Creed Netflix series is on the way

Make room, Geralt; an Assassin's Creed live-action series is headed to Netflix.

Netflix announced the news with a new video teaser. The brief video shows an Assassin Order logo slowly emerging from darkness, all in Netflix red, with a big Netflix "N" in the centre. It starts with the opening bars of Ezio's Family then ends with the sound of a screeching eagle.

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive ProducersOctober 27, 2020

Netflix is currently on the hunt for a showrunner to lead work on the first season of the show. According to Netflix, the series will be "an epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation" of the video game franchise. The agreement also covers adaptations in the form of animated series, though Ubisoft and Netflix aren't announcing anything on that front at the moment.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” Netflix vice president of original series Peter Friedlander said. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

The history-spanning nature of the Assassin's Creed series presents seemingly limitless possibilities for the Netflix adaptation. It could go anywhere and anytime. Featuring Ezio's Family so prominently may indicate that we'll be headed back to renaissance-era Italy, but at this point the song has become a recurring motif for the series as much as it is a specific nod to the Auditore clan. We'll just have to wait and see.