Assassin's Creed Infinity project is an unannounced live service game according to new report

The Assassin's Creed Infinity project is underway at Ubisoft and is the publisher's attempt to create a live service game similar to Fortnite and GTA 5, a new report has claimed.



Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has claimed that the game, which is seemingly in the early stages of development and years away from launch, will feature multiple settings which can be expanded following the game's eventual launch. He also reports that games on the "platform might look and feel different, but they will all be connected."

The project is reportedly being developed by a large team across Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec, who had previously created Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey respectively. The report states that after the Montreal and Quebec teams were "unified" in April, Quebec will be taking charge of the franchise moving forward, although both studios will have their own creative director on the game.



The report also claims that a Ubisoft spokeswoman acknowledged the existence of the project and told Bloomberg that the French publisher aims to “exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach” to the well-regarded open-world series. We've contacted Ubisoft for confirmation on this and will update this story when we hear back from them.

It makes for a potentially exciting new direction for Assassin's Creed, which has in recent years focused on biannual sequels in its flagship series. This has lead to critically acclaimed entries since the soft reboot of Assassin's Creed Origins, with Assassin's Creed Odyessy and Assassin's Creed Valhalla both earning high scores from GamesRadar+ and other outlets. However, with the likes of GTA 5 and Fortnite proving that live service games can be phenomenally successful, the Assassin's Creed Infinity project could offer something entirely new in the eternal battle between Assassins and Templars.



