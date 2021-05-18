Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids spear - how to pull the spear out of stone in Asfinn

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids pull out the spear prompt appears when you try to interact with a spear in a stone at Deirdre's house in Asfinn. You'll first stumble upon this mysterious weapon when Ciara leads you to Deirdre's house in Wrath of the Druids, the first Assassin's Creed Valhalla expansion. If you try to pull out the spear though, the game simply says the spear will not budge. So what's the deal? Here's everything you need to know about Gae Bolg and the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids spear stuck in the stone.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druid Ciara choice | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids Thorstein choice | How to start Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids | How long is Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids

Wrath of the Druids spear in the stone explained

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So when you try to pull out the Assassin's Creed Valhalla spear in the stone, you're seemingly at an impasse. It will not budge. How do you eventually pull it out?

Unfortunately, the answer lies at the end of the Wrath of the Druids expansion. If you haven't beaten the story yet, jump off this guide now and continue with it until you reach the end, then keep reading.

Now you've beaten Wrath of the Druids, you need to go and finish off any remaining members of the Children of Danu. Killing them all and obtaining their amber shards, then returning to Deirdre, will allow you to drink a potion she's concocted and take on Balor.

Who's Balor, I hear you ask? A big tough boss, I'm afraid. You'll need to make sure you're a high enough level to take Balor as he's a level 370 foe, but when you do beat him you can pull Gae Bolg out of the stone and the legendary spear is yours to keep. It'll shock enemies with lightening on every thrid hit so it's fun and practical. Just don't tear you hair out trying to work out how to get it straight away as there's nothing you can do until the Children of Danu have been eliminated.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb | Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith | Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Where The Stone Falls | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Codex Page | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Offchurch | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault