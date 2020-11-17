Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued: Should you spare or kill him?

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued decision is an interesting one. Much like some other choices you can make, you have to decide whether to kill Rued, or let him live, after he's been causing havoc in East Anglia during the Assassin's Creed Valhalla story arc. It's a difficult choice because ultimately, Rued is a terrible person, yet Oswald wants him to live so he can face justice. We've got the outcomes for you on whether you let Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rued live or die.

Should Rued die or live in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So, you've stormed through Burgh Castle and you've discovered Oswald is still alive, held captive by Rued. After you eventually defeat Rued during the boss fight, you can kill him or let him live, so Oswald can arrest him.

If you kill Rued, Oswald ain't gonna be very happy. He's still your friend and allied with the Raven Clan, but he'll be less fond of Eivor in particular. Finnr will join the Raven Clan this way, but it means you skip a future cutscene and boss battle, which we won't spoil.

On the other hand, sparing Rued means Oswald will arrest him and have him stand trial. Later down the line however, you may face a boss fight against Rued again. More on that below, but be warned, because there are some more spoilers for a cutscene coming shortly after. Don't scroll past this image of Rued dragging Oswald to his supposed doom if you don't want minor spoilers.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

After you spare Rued, Oswald and Valdis' wedding takes place. Unfortunately, during the ceremony, Rued gets free and interrupts the proceedings.

Rued demands a fight against Oswald. This is where you're faced with another choice; you can either let Oswald fight for himself, or you can fight for him. Fighting instead of Oswald means Finnr will join the Raven Clan because he's so impressed with you, which is one benefit to stepping in.

If you let Oswald fight for himself, he's grown since his last fight with Rued and actually wins the battle. Once again, he refuses to kill Rued and instead banishes him from East Anglia. Finnr is wildly impressed and as a result, doesn't join the Raven Clan and stays by Oswald's side.

No matter what you pick, you'll still be allied with East Anglia, so your choices don't have a huge impact on the story. Depends if you want to be friendly with Oswald or not!

