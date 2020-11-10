Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals: Locations and why you should kill them

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals are tough, vicious beasts that will stop at nothing to end your life when you encounter them. There are plenty of people and animals alike in Assassin's Creed Valhalla that will try the same, but the legendary animals really have it out for you and are some of the toughest fights you'll come across. We've got information on the Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animal locations here, and why it's worth building the Hunter's Hut at Ravensthorpe and collecting those legendary animal trophies.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals explained

There are nine legendary animals in total in the world of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and each of them can be redeemed at the Hunter's Hut in Ravensthorpe. When you've built it, anyway. The legendary animals are marked on the map with a blue paw print symbol – when you get close enough anyway, because it's a standard blue "mystery" dot before that – and are usually found in remote locations. No legendary chicken roaming around a town, unfortunately.

The boss fights are tough, as you'd expect, so make sure you're going into them with your best gear equipped and a full stack of rations. As with any boss fight, dodge the heavy, unblockable attacks and spend time learning their attack pattern. If you know when a massive attack is coming, you'll know when the best opportunities to strike are. Legendary animals aren't easy to kill, but slaying them will net you a trophy.

At the Hunter's Hut in Ravensthorpe, speak to Wallace whenever you've killed another legendary animal and the trophy will be mounted in the longhouse. You'll also get an item reward as thanks.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animal locations

Elk of Bloody Peaks - Rygjafylke

The first – and easiest – legendary animal is the Elk of Bloody Peaks, found in the starting region of Rygjafylke. You can find it in the southern mountains, next to a huge waterfall.

Black Shulk - East Anglia

The Black Shulk is a rabid wolf and you can find it in the south-east corner of East Anglia, past Beodoricsworth.

The Corpse Feeders - Oxenefordscire

The Corpse Feeders are in Oxenefordscire, north-east of Buckingham and west of the synchronization point.

Gemad Wolf - Lincolnscire

Not far south of Grimsby is where you'll find the Gemad Wolf, close to another blue dot on the map.

Aelfreds Battle-Sow - Suthsexe

Aelfred's Battle-Sow is south-west of Croindene in Suthesexe, right next to Tuicca's Farm. It's marked as Bonnacon on the map, for reasons unbeknownst to us.

Beast of the Hills - Sciropescire

Slap bang in the middle of Sciropescire is where you want to head for this one, east of The Wrocken and west of Wenlocan Abbey.

The Blood Swine - Eurvicscire

In the furthest south section of Eurvicscire, just over the river from Snotingham and west of Fiscarton is where you'll find The Blood Swine.

WARNING: The final legendary animal has minor spoilers if you haven't finished the quest with Valka called "In Dreams". Stop reading here if you've not reached that point.

Steinbjorn - Jotunheim

After completing the Asgard storyline, when you get to Jotunheim, the hardest legendary animal can be found here. This is Steinbjorn, and is directly north of the synchonization point.

At the time of writing, these are the only legendary animals we've found. Keep checking back though because we'll have the rest for you before long.