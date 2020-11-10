Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver: How to earn more money quickly

Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver is the currency you'll be earning and spending throughout your time in both Norway and England, but it's easy to wonder where your riches will come from when you're only looting a few at a time from boxes and barrels. You can also spend comfortably at merchants in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, eating away at your precious finances. So how do you earn silver quicker? We've got some top tips if you're looking to make money with this Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver guide.

Here are some more Assassin's Creed Valhalla guides to help you through the game:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review | Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla length | Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver | How to earn XP in Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots | Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal | Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm

How to earn silver quickly in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

So, you want to make cash quick, eh? Aside from the obvious things like looting every corpse, chest, and container you find, there are some alternative ways to make more silver.

Our top tip is to essentially gamble. When you find opponents for flyting, Orlog, and drinking, you can wager silver against them. Become confident in all three mini-games and select the large bets for 200 silver apiece and bam! Each game you win, you'll get double your stake back, for a total of 400 silver.

Don't forget to sell your trinkets and unwanted runes, too. You can quick sell all your trinkets at once when talking to a vendor — trinkets are only in the game for selling, so don't worry about getting rid of anything useful — but it's worth going through your runes. While you can't sell unused gear like weapons and armor, runes can often be found in chests so you can quickly accumulate a lot of them, with some that won't fit your preferred playstyle or build. Sell them off for around 20+ silver each and before you know it, you'll have a small fortune.

Honestly though, don't worry about silver too much to begin with. You'll find most of what you need out in the world and while you can't craft arrows anymore, you can find them by the quiver-load in camps and towers. By the time you need to start seriously buying stuff, you'll be a fair way into the game with some silver hoards built up.