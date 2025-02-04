How to play dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice is an easy gambling game where need to roll dice and outscore your opponent to win any wagered groschen. It's an incredibly common game within Bohemia found at any tavern. While it's mostly luck-based, it's well worth understanding how it works as it can prove to be quite lucrative if you know a bit about probabilities and how to influence your own luck with special dice and badges. Here's everything you need to know about playing dice games in Kingdom Come 2 and gambling your groschen responsibly.

Where to find dice tables in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You'll find a dice table around any tavern in the game so they're always a good place to look. When you start the game properly there are easily accessible dice tables in Troskowitz, Tachov, Semine, and Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn. Dice tables are also marked on your map with a dice icon and when you're near one, you'll see the same icon on your compass.

Approach the table and talk to your opponent to get started, first by choosing whether you want to play with or without a badge and then how much groschen you want to wager. Badges are special tokens that grant the player using them a special ability to help them win. Dice with badges allows higher bets but is inherently less predictable and not all opponents are willing to play with badges. After that, you can swap in any loaded dice and get playing.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice rules and tips

Dice in Kingdom Come 2 is a simple risk/reward game where you and your opponent take turns rolling several dice at once to try and create poker-style hands worth varying amounts of points. This back-and-forth dice rolling continues until one player reaches or exceeds the score limit, winning all the money wagered at the start of the game – this is why playing dice with a bit of save scrubbing can be one of the best ways to make money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Your turns always start by rolling all six dice and seeing what the highest number of points you can score is. If possible, you can score multiple combinations per roll too – for example, if you rolled 1,2,4,4,4, and 5, you could score the 1 for 100 points, three 4s for 400 points, and the five for 50 points to get 550 points. I've covered all the possible point combinations further below, but you can also quickly reference them by pressing the 'Help' button while playing.

Once you've selected the dice you want to hold using the cursor and pressing X/A (you must select at least one die to hold for every roll), you can continue and roll any remaining dice again to try and earn more points, or you can score and pass to your opponent, banking your points and letting the other player roll until they pass play back to you. If you roll your dice and can't score anything, you go bust and lose all your unbanked points from your current turn.

Those are the basic rules for dice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 but there are some tips you should be aware of to maximize your luck and hopefully win plenty of groschen (and be sure to check out the rest of our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 tips):

Only play dice just after you've saved. Knowing how to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is critical as you can use it to reload a checkpoint and avoid a lot of pain and groschen. Sleep or chug some Saviour Schnapps and then hit the dice tables, ready to reload if you lose.

Knowing how to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is critical as you can use it to reload a checkpoint and avoid a lot of pain and groschen. Sleep or chug some Saviour Schnapps and then hit the dice tables, ready to reload if you lose. If your first roll has nothing good, get rid of only one dice. Rolling five dice still gives you a chance of getting a big score, either through a four or five of a kind or by getting a straight flush. If you happen to get multiple 1s or 5s on your first roll, you're probably better off choosing to hold only one of them to ensure you still have a chance of scoring big on your next roll.

Rolling five dice still gives you a chance of getting a big score, either through a four or five of a kind or by getting a straight flush. If you happen to get multiple 1s or 5s on your first roll, you're probably better off choosing to hold only one of them to ensure you still have a chance of scoring big on your next roll. Don't push your luck, especially when you're down to only three dice. The odds of you scoring a lot of points are drastically lower with only three dice, and the chances of you going bust are quite high and get much worse with just one or two dice. It's best to pass and bank your points if you score well early on.

The odds of you scoring a lot of points are drastically lower with only three dice, and the chances of you going bust are quite high and get much worse with just one or two dice. It's best to pass and bank your points if you score well early on. Successfully scoring all six of your dice lets you keep going. If you run out of dice without going bust, it seems like you have no option other than to pass but you can continue your turn and roll all six dice again, potentially accruing a massive score in one turn but also risking losing it all.

If you run out of dice without going bust, it seems like you have no option other than to pass but you can continue your turn and roll all six dice again, potentially accruing a massive score in one turn but also risking losing it all. Use loaded dice to tip the odds in your favor. Before a match starts, you can choose to replace the basic dice with any special dice you've collected on your quests or have bought from NPCs. Always look for loaded dice for sale when trading.

Before a match starts, you can choose to replace the basic dice with any special dice you've collected on your quests or have bought from NPCs. Always look for loaded dice for sale when trading. Buy badges or win badges to help you win higher stakes games. As mentioned, playing against opponents who are willing to use badges will also be willing to wager more money, so getting badges is important if you're looking to make more money. Many vendors sell the odd badge but after making your Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers blacksmith or miller choice and reaching the wedding, there's a dice tournament you can participate in to get several badges quite easily.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice scoring combinations

As mentioned, the scoring in Kingdom Come 2 dice uses a system similar to poker hands where different combinations of dice results are worth different points. Winning relies on you picking out the best possible groupings for maximum points, so make sure you're familiar with every dice combination:

1 – 100 points

– 100 points 5 – 50 points

– 50 points 1,2,3,4,5 – 500 points

– 500 points 2,3,4,5,6 – 750 points

– 750 points 1,2,3,4,5,6 – 1,500 points

– 1,500 points 1,1,1 – 1,000 points

– 1,000 points 1,1,1,1 – 2,000 points

– 2,000 points 1,1,1,1,1 – 4,000 points

– 4,000 points 1,1,1,1,1,1 – 8,000 points (this is the best possible roll)

– 8,000 points (this is the best possible roll) 2,2,2 – 200 points

– 200 points 2,2,2,2 – 400 points

– 400 points 2,2,2,2,2 – 800 points

– 800 points 2,2,2,2,2,2 – 1,600 points

– 1,600 points 3,3,3 – 300 points

– 300 points 3,3,3,3 – 600 points

– 600 points 3,3,3,3,3 – 1,200 points

– 1,200 points 3,3,3,3,3,3 – 2,400 points

– 2,400 points 4,4,4 – 400 points

– 400 points 4,4,4,4 – 800 points

– 800 points 4,4,4,4,4 – 1600 points

– 1600 points 4,4,4,4,4,4 – 3200 points

– 3200 points 5,5,5 – 500 points

– 500 points 5,5,5,5 – 1,000 points

– 1,000 points 5,5,5,5,5 – 2,000 points

– 2,000 points 5,5,5,5,5,5 – 4,000 points

– 4,000 points 6,6,6 – 600 points

– 600 points 6,6,6,6 – 1,200 points

– 1,200 points 6,6,6,6,6 – 2,400 points

– 2,400 points 6,6,6,6,6,6 – 4,800 points

