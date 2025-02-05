How to get Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Belladonna

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 belladonna is needed to brew your own Saviour Schnapps, and you can buy it or gather your own. Despite being highly toxic in real life, and even noted in the game, it's critical to brewing one of the most useful potions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, as Saviour Schnapps is needed to save the game at will. That means you should gather, dry, and buy belladonna often to ensure you're never caught short of a checkpoint. Here's where you can look for belladonna in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and where you can buy it.

Where to find Belladonna in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Belladonna can be gathered for free in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, so look for a small, leafy plant with dark, purple berries and flowers as you explore. The game also says to look for it around clearings and leafy woods as you explore Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map, but in our experience it's quite difficult to find.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

The best location to search is the Nameless Spring landmark found roughly southwest of Zhelejov and southeast of Bozhena's shack. There are a few herb paris and belladonna plants next to the stream that runs out from the spring, but there's also a basket you can loot that has lots of belladonna and herb paris inside. In total, you can get at least 25 belladona from this one spot, which will help you brew plenty of Saviour Schnapps potions – be sure to dry it before its condition degrades too much.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

If you're a bit more desperate, you can also buy fresh and dried Belladonna from apothecaries and herbalists for a couple of groschen or less. Visit Emmerich in Troskowitz to stock up if you've got the coin to spare.



It's highly likely that the reason you're looking for belladonna in the first place is because you need to brew some Saviour Schnapps to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For that you'll also need nettles, which seem to be a lot easier to find. Look for them at waterbanks, near the edges of forests, and in field furrows. They can blend in quite easily with grass but look for tall, green plants with broad, jagged leaves. And thankfully these nettles can't sting you as in real life.



Now that you've got belladonna and nettles for Saviour Schnapps, take a look at our save system guide linked above to learn more about brewing the potion itself. This'll log your progress on Henry's quest, whether you're getting the blacksmith's or miller's help for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest or are trying to settle a dispute in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of Frogs and Mice side quest.



