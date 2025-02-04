Should you get to the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 wedding with the help of the blacksmith or the miller?

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest forces you to choose between attending a wedding with a blacksmith or a miller. Both options lead into chains of side quests, eventually getting Henry the wedding invitation he desperately needs to meet Lord Von Bergow, but each path has its own pros and cons and suit different playstyles. If you're stuck wondering whether its better to get the help of Radovan the blacksmith or miller Kreyzl in Kingdom Come 2, or even both, I've explained the best options below.

Should you help the blacksmith or the miller in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

The best choice is to help Kreyzl the miller up until you need to escort a woman to the wedding as part of the Opus Magnum side quest, then switch to helping the blacksmith and go to the wedding with him. I won't spoil the details, but the Opus Magnum quest carries on after the wedding and you won't be locked out of it by not going to the wedding with Kreyzl's help. Importantly, doing the side quests in this order will help you get as many rewards and benefits as possible before you even go to the wedding.

However, don’t worry if you miss out on one of the paths as completing one doesn't lock you out of the other. While you can only accept the wedding invitation of one of these NPCs, the side quests for whichever NPC you did not get help from can still be started after Wedding Crashers even though the wedding has already happened.

Considering how long it takes to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you may only want to focus on one path anyway to get on with the main story. If this is your preferred playstyle, I recommend focusing on the blacksmith's path to get into the wedding as it feels most useful for the early stages of the game. Helping Radovan on the various side quests he offers means you'll learn about smithing, get your first horse, and will have plenty of opportunities to practice combat. Weapons and armor from dead foes can then be scavenged and sold for an easy Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm.

Bear in mind that, whichever path you choose, you'll have to buy some nice clothes form the tailor in Troskowitz to attend the wedding, so you'll need a good amount of groschen on you. One of the big downsides of the miller path is that it isn't especially lucrative, and the Opus Magnum side quest also requires you to buy an expensive dress. Using your stealth and thievery training can help you here but it's a risky strategy.

If you still want to know more about getting the help of the blacksmith or the miller for the Wedding Crashers quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, I've explained more about the quests you'll complete and the rewards you can expect below:

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers blacksmith path

Heading to Radovan the blacksmith in Tachov leads to you completing three side quests for him which task you with doing the follow and offer these benefits – note that some of your choices and actions in these side quests may mean you don't get every reward listed here:

The Blacksmith's Son: A simple lesson in smithing from Radovan. Hunting sword, a bed and storage chest (this is a great way to access Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition items) which can be used at any time for free, access to Radovan's forge, 8 scrap metal, 4 steel, 2 fastening material, farmer's horseshoes sketch, work axe sketch

A simple lesson in smithing from Radovan. The Jaunt: Find out what happened to Ventza and Franzi, two blacksmith hands who were meant to deliver a cart of goods to Semine but never returned. A Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 horse, Gnarly's club, a chance to practise your fighting skills with Lord Semine, opportunities to fight and loot bandits, 80 groschen from Semine, Ventza's map, and a rusty sheet cuirass

Find out what happened to Ventza and Franzi, two blacksmith hands who were meant to deliver a cart of goods to Semine but never returned. The Hermit: Find the Toledo steel sword belonging to a mysterious hermit so that Radovan can use it to forge a sword as a wedding gift. This also includes completing the A Sinful Task activity. Crusaders of the Red Star waffenrock, Chronicle of the Knights of the Cross lore book, Seneschal Ambrose's Decree lore book, 155 groschen with more available to loot, opportunities to fight and improve combat skills, Scholarship improvement, Knights of the Cross armor, an invite to the wedding with Radovan.

Find the Toledo steel sword belonging to a mysterious hermit so that Radovan can use it to forge a sword as a wedding gift. This also includes completing the A Sinful Task activity.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers miller path

If you go to the Lower Semine Mill and introduce yourself to Krezyl the miller, he gets you in on his petty crime side hustle and unusual activities with three side quests. Again, some of your choices and actions during these side quests may mean you don't get everything listed below:

Materia Prima: Steal a document from the Troskowitz Rathaus to help in Kreyzl's alchemical experiments. Opportunities to learn about lockpicking, pickpocketing, and stealth takedowns, 10 lockpicks with several more to loot along with a dagger, opportunities to improve Stealth and Thievery skills, various potions, 45 groschen, and the "With the Silence of the Cat I" book

Steal a document from the Troskowitz Rathaus to help in Kreyzl's alchemical experiments. Forbidden Fruit: Kreyzl requires you to find a saltpetre pit with Bonnie's help. "The Rule of St. Dismas I" book found in the gravedigger's outhouse, opportunities to improve combat and dialogue skills, knacker's gloves, 95 groschen in total, improvements to Stealth and Vitality, "With the Silence of the Cat II" book

Kreyzl requires you to find a saltpetre pit with Bonnie's help. Opus Magnum: Find and dress a companion to escort to the wedding and help her steal a book from Trosky Castle for Kreyzl. Chamberlain's ring (only if you choose to attend the wedding with Kreyzl)

Find and dress a companion to escort to the wedding and help her steal a book from Trosky Castle for Kreyzl.

To summarize, blacksmith Radovan's path to the wedding in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is best for pretty much any player, offering decent rewards and chances to get a fair bit of money to see you through the early game. Although, it is entirely possible to complete both paths and all side quests. Even if you miss one of the options, you pursue it after the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom The Bell Tolls quest.



