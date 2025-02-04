Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls quest walkthrough

Our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls walkthrough is something that will show how to save Hans Capon from prison - and execution - before time runs out in just a few hours. As a prisoner yourself in Trosky Castle after causing a ruckus in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers quest, this is easier said than done. Capon's status means that if you could prove he is a noble to the Chamberlain then you could probably help him avoid the gallows, but there's no clear way of doing that when the quest starts.

With time on the line, we'll show a guaranteed method to complete the For Whom the Bell Tolls quest, how to save Hans Capon and even Captain Thomas, a special character who can significantly help you with this quest. If you're struggling with one of the most nuanced missions in KCD2, we'll lay out what you need to do and where to go.

Full walkthrough For Whom the Bell Tolls in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 quest For Whom the Bell Tolls has multiple ways and options to complete it, but we've laid out what is probably the easiest and most straightforward below.

The objective here is to cure Captain Thomas of his fever, so he can verify Hans' identity and save him. Captain Thomas is at the very top of the Maiden Tower, but what you need to cure him is in the Crone. Of the three Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Playstyles, it's dialogue and stealth that'll really help you progress here, as well as some puzzle-solving lateral thinking.

How to save Sir Hans from execution and cure Thomas

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Haul 3 sacks to the Charcoal Shed as instructed. This is easy work with no challenge, just do as you're told for now. Speak to the Blacksmith and make a horseshoe as instructed. This new job gives you access to the inner courtyard where the Smithy is situated. Go to the Smithy and loot the red pot on the shelf to steal some lockpicks. Helping the woman with the stuck door will eventually tell you that those picks are there, but you don't need to do that now!

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Go to the kitchens of the Maiden and speak with Chamberlain Ulrich. He's complaining of stomach pains. Pick the dialogue option you're best at (Knowledge, Speech, or Survival) to diagnose him. He'll tell you to brew a potion in the Crone tower study, and grant you access to that tower so you can. Go to the Crone Tower and ascend the stairs to the Alchemy room. You'll find a familiar face in here called Katherine. Talk to her for a bit until she leaves.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Pick up the "Physician's Journal" book on the shelf to your left and read it to learn about Fever Tonic. This is made from Feverfew, Ginger and Elderberry Leaves. You can find these individually around the castle in the locations mentioned in the book, but there's an easier way. In the same room, lockpick the Very Easy chest next to the alchemy table. This will have all the ingredients you need to make the Fever Tonic. Brew the Fever Tonic at the Alchemy Table according to the recipe. It's a simple recipe, but make sure you don't screw it up - otherwise you'll have to go and source new ingredients from those locations mentioned in the book. You can also make some Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 healing potions and Marigold Decoctions here, or any other potions you have the recipes for. They're not essential to this quest, but it's always good to have them. Head to the Maiden Tower. You'll have some access to the lower levels, but not the higher ones, which means you'll need to start sneaking.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Sneak up the Maiden Tower to its highest level. Use thrown stones to distract guards and play cautiously. Take every staircase going upwards that you can find, even when you enter the scaffold and rafters of the building. Even if you have a dagger, don't do the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stealth kill if you can avoid it - you'll need to befriend these people later! Cure Captain Thomas. Speak to Adela at the top of the tower and give her the Fever Tonic to end the mission!

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

There's all sorts of other ways around this quest, with different ways to get in, different characters you can appeal to, and more besides. For example, if you fall down the well near Kabat and resign yourself to breaking both legs, there's a cave at the bottom that lets you sneak into the Maiden tower. Still, this method works, is relatively simple, and aside from the challenge of sneaking up the Maiden tower shouldn't prove too difficult. Still, we recommend using the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 save system fairly frequently, so you don't have to redo the whole thing if you screw it up.

The important thing to remember is that you are on the clock and being timed! Every time the tower bell rings, an in-game hour has passed. If twelve hours pass, Hans will be executed.

Once you're free and back in the world, it's time to spread your wings! We can show you what you need to do to get the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 best weapons, or find out where to get all the Brunswick armor in our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lion's Crest walkthrough!

