There are two Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor sets to be found through looting and exploring Ireland but if you haven't found them yourself just by playing, this guide is here to help. The Wrath of the Druids expansion also introduces a few more armor sets to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, obtained via trading with Azar and raising Dublins renown level, and we have the full list here. This is everything you need to know about the AC Valhalla Wrath of the Druids armor sets.

Wrath of the Druids Druidic Armor

The first of the two armor sets you can find throughout Ireland is the Druidic Armor, which looks absolutely badass, giving Eivor a lovely skull mask and bone fragments across the entire outfit.

Druidic Armor set bonuses:

Some health is restored after 3 hits on the same enemy.

Additional increase to melee damage and poison build-up resistance.

Here are all of the Druidic Armor locations:

Druidic Cloak: Inside Doon Fort, a small island in an alcove on the north-west corner of Ulster. there are a few druids to take out here, including one Child of Danu.

Druidic Helmet: Inside Movilla Abbey, a raid location on the far eastern coast of Ulster, east of Inch Lough Neagh.

Druidic Armor: Inside Boyne Tombs, west of Rathdown in Meath. You'll be taken here as part of the story so you can pick it up while you're there.

Druidic Bracers: In Donegal, a raid location. Grab them when picking up all the other treasures during a raid.

Druidic Breeches: In Kesh Corann, the same place you'll go to obtain the Port Auley trading post deed. The Children of Danu member Cummasach will be in your way.

Wrath of the Druids Celtic Armor

The other Wrath of the Druids armor set to find while exploring is the Celtic Armor set, which is best suited for tanks. Fully upgrade the set and you'll be kitted out with gold plated armor adorned with red and green jewels.

Celtic Armor set bonuses:

Increase attack when taking damage

Additional increase to melee damage and melee resistance

Here are the Celtic Armor set locations:

Celtic Cloak: In the city of Inch Lough Neagh, inside a rent guard tent.

Celtic Helmet: Inside the prison at Aileach. You'll go here as part of the story – after freeing the prisoners, go to the surface level and look for the red tent with wooden beams in the floor. You can shoot through the beams to open a barred door below.

Celtic Armor: In Rathcroghan, take down all the guards at the back of the city on top of the hill, including one carrying a key. This will open a door to a big hut containing the armor.

Celtic Bracers: Inside Inchroe in central Meath, which is full of enemies to take down. The story will take you here but not necessarily through the entire camp – stay and clear the location completely to pick up the Druidic Bracers before you leave.

Celtic Breeches: Inside Cashelore, in the north-east corner of Connacht. Again, you'll go here thanks to the story, so grab them then. They're behind two moving shelves – push the smaller one forward then the bigger one left to gain access to the area.

Other Wrath of the Druid armor sets

The rest of the Wrath of the Druid armor sets are all obtained by levelling up Dublins renown, which is done by trading with Azar and completing the delivery requests. Here are all of the sets you can get from that:

Iberian Armor:

Increase attack after a dodge

Additional increase to melee damage and evasion

Egyptian Armor:

Increase attack during the day

Additional increase to melee damage and fire build-up resistance

Rus' Armor:

Increase attack when surrounded by three or more enemies

Additional increase to melee resistance and armor

Byzantine Greek Armor:

Increase armor after a critical hit

Additional increase to melee damage and health

Dublin Champion Armor:

Increase to ranged damage and stealth damage

Additional increase to ranged damage and stealth damage

Note that to obtain the full Dublin Champion armor set, you need to raise Dublins renown to the max level and also kill both Drengr found in the Wrath of the Druids expansion.

